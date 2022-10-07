One Dead After Car Crash In Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car crash about two miles west of Pageland, S.C.

On October 7th, around 7:30 a.m., troopers were called to a crash on US Highway-601 near SC Highway-9.

Officials say that two Freightliner tractor-trailers, a 2020 model and a 2000 model, were driving east on US Highway-601. A third vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck, was driving west in the opposite lane.

Troopers say that the pickup crossed the center of the road, sideswiped the 2020 tractor-trailer, and hit the 2000 tractor-trailer head-on. The drivers of the Freightliner trucks were unharmed, but the driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased.