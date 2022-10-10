Pleasant Start to the Week, Rain and Storms Return Late Week

AM Headlines:

Patchy AM Fog

Isolated drizzle mainly south possible today

Mild w/ clouds gradually clearing late

Below average, but dry Tues/Wed

The best rain chances in weeks arrive late Wednesday/Thursday Discussion:

Slightly Below Average Temps to Start the Week

Partly cloudy skies and some patchy valley fog will kick off the work week. Temps are cool, but not as cold as yesterday thanks to the additional cloud cover. Highs will climb into the low 70s. Some patchy drizzle south will be possible as a shortwave moves across the region, but not expecting much in terms of significant rain. Clouds will clear overnight with mostly sunny skies Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 70s. It will be pleasant through mid-week with mild temps and sunny skies.

Best Rain Chances Arrive Wednesday PM – Thursday

A cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring the best rain chances we have seen since the end of September. A rumble of thunder or two will be possible as temps reach the mid-70s during the afternoon, but as of now severe threat for the region looks limited.

Cool and Dry Weekend

High pressure builds back in Friday. Cooler temps return with overnight lows falling into the 30s for the higher elevations, bringing back the risk of patchy morning frost. Still a bit too warm to see that south of the mountains with lows bottoming out in the mid-40s.