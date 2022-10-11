2022 Verse & Vino Presented By PNC Bank Welcomes New York Times Bestselling Author Megan Giddings To The Literary Stage

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation announces the fifth and final author for the ninth annual Verse & Vino — an evening of great writers, great wine, and library supporters. Megan Giddings, author of the bestselling novel Lakewood, will join New York Times bestselling authors David Baldacci, Adriana Trigiani, Sarah McCoy, and Javier Zamora at the Charlotte Convention Center Thurs., Nov. 10, 2022.

The evening is a memorable way to celebrate the joy of reading and reflect on the importance of libraries and literacy in our community. Sheri Lynch, author, speaker, and radio legend will be the emcee. The event is expected to draw over 1,300 attendees, and tickets can be purchased online at foundation.cmlibrary.org or by calling Teleia White at 704.416.0803.

This year’s Verse & Vino welcomes the following authors and their latest titles:

David Baldacci and his latest edition to the Memory Man series, Long Shadows;

Megan Giddings and her powerful new novel about gender, feminism, and witchcraft in The Women Could Fly;

Sarah McCoy and a seductive peek behind the curtains of the world’s most exclusive private island in Mustique Island;

Adriana Trigiani and her “sprawling, majestic historical fiction feast” in The Good Left Undone (Laura Dave); and

Javier Zamora and Solito, a memoir featured on NBC Today as a “Read with Jenna” Book Club pick from the first Salvadoran author to make the New York Times bestseller list.

Verse & Vino is an annual fundraiser for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation, which supports programs, services, digital and print collections, and a growing endowment for the future needs of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. It is presented by PNC Bank, and supported by Honeywell, Bank of America, Southminster, Lowe’s, Rodgers Builders, and many other corporations and private citizens.

“As a Main Street bank, PNC recognizes the important role public libraries play in fostering the cultural and educational vitality of the communities we serve,” said Weston Andress, PNC regional president for Western Carolinas. “As the founding presenting sponsor of Verse & Vino, we acknowledge the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation’s meaningful work to ensure libraries and literary resources remain accessible to all, and we look forward to sharing with the community this annual celebration of reading and literature.”

This year, the Library Foundation hopes to raise $525,000 through Verse & Vino, to support the Library’s mission to create a community of readers and empower individuals with free access to information and the universe of ideas.

More information about Verse & Vino and this year’s featured authors is available at foundation.cmlibrary.org/verse-vino, and tickets can be purchased online or by calling Teleia White (704) 416-0803.