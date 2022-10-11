Man Dead After Suspected Arson Fire

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police have released the name of the man killed in what they believe was an intentionally set fire.

Just after 9 a.m. on October 1st, the Kings Mountain Fire and Police Departments arrived at Cansler Street for a fire call. They did not see flames, but they did see obvious signs that a fire had occurred.

Firefighters then entered the home and found a body among the debris. On October 11th, after contacting relatives, officials identified the man as James Dougherty, 63. The cause of death has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.