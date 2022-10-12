CMPD Third Quarter Crime Stats Released

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released third quarter crime stats for 2022. The reports states overall crime is up 4.5% compared to this time last year. Property crime is up 7% from 2021 and violent crime is down 5%.

According to the department, they saw increases in homicides(up 26%), robberies(up 6%), burglary(up 22%) and vehicle thefts(up 17%).

CMPD reports there have been 85 homicides through Sept. 30th.

The report also showed that there were declines in aggravated assaults, sex assaults and larceny from vehicles.

Today CMDP is releasing crime statistics through the 3rd quarter of 2022. Overall crime is up 4.5% compared to this time last year. Citizen calls for service are up 2.1% and 9-1-1 calls are up 2.0% Property crime has risen 6.8% in 2022, while violent crime is down 4.8%. pic.twitter.com/3fCKLv6QEV — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 12, 2022

To read the full release, click here.