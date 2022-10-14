Beautiful Weekend, Coolest Temps of the Season Arrive Next Week

AM Headlines:

Chilly start – Temps are 10-20 degrees cooler than they were at this time yesterday

Sunny and mild Friday

Pleasant and warmer weekend

Sunday PM Cold Front – Chance showers, Sunday evening – overnight

MUCH COLDER next week Likely see the first frost of the season for the Charlotte Metro Area

Discussion:

Temps are cooling fast with drier air filtering into the region this morning. We’re sitting 10-20 degrees cooler than we were 24 hours ago under clear skies. Highs today will be a bit below average, but winds transitioning out of the southwest will help bring in more warmth for the rest of the weekend. Sunny and dry Saturday with high pressure keeping things pleasant as highs reach near 80. Sunday will be the warmest day of the week, but clouds start to fill in as a cold front approaches the area. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible Sunday night.

Much colder air arrives early next week. Temps will remain near average Monday, but highs will struggle to break out of the 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows will tumble into the mid-30s. This will likely lead to patchy frost through the I-85 corridor if the wind remains light. Wednesday will remain just as chilly with highs in the upper 50s. If you don’t see frost Tuesday morning, you will most likely see it Thursday morning as the wind will likely remain light.