Two People Arrested Following Fight At Olympic High School Football Game

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to Olympic High School after a fight broke out at the game.

It happened Friday night around 9:15 p.m. According to police, approximately 15 people were involved in the melee. According to CMS, a juvenile was arrested, one was cited, and a 19-year-old was released.

The fight began at the bottom of the bleachers in the home section and spilled out onto the track surrounding the football field.

Olympic played South Meck High during their 2022 homecoming game.

SRO’s and security were on the scene. No one was hurt.