Nurses Hike Blood Up Burke County Mountain

BURKE COUNTY, N.C — A local hiker is recovering in the hospital after falling forty-five feet off Hawksbill Mountain in Burke County.

It happened around 7 last night and the hiker got a blood transfusion on site.

High winds on the mountain made a helicopter extraction too dangerous so while crews on scene stabilized the patient.

A group of nurses then hiked fresh blood into the woods and handed it off to first responders. Those first responders eventually got the patient off the mountain and took them to the hospital.

Right now there’s no word on the patients condition.