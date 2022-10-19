Charlotte Family Pushes For Justice Following Murder Of Teen

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family demands justice following the murder of their loved one.

18-year-old Kashawn Johnson was shot and killed during a robbery in May in a north Charlotte neighborhood. A 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were charged in his murder. Johnson’s mother, Tianna Nelson is pleading with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney to charge the 15-year-old as an adult.

“The police are policing, the detectives are investigating, but we need the prosecutors to prosecute,” says Tianna Nelson, Johnson’s mother.

Arrest warrants show one of the suspects, 20-year-old Desmond Dailey, has a lengthy criminal history. He previously served years in jail for robbery.

The Mecklenburg Co. District Attorney’s office responded to this case:

“The decision to transfer a juvenile case to Superior Court is one that is based solely on a thorough analysis of the available evidence and circumstances of the case. Charges against an adult co-defendant in this case, Desmond Dailey, are pending.”

Dailey remains behind bars charged with murder.