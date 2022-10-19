Chester County Man Arrested for Selling Drugs and “Glock Switches”

1/6

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Agents of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence on Myrtle Avenue in Chester, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The raid was the result of an investigation into suspected drug activity and illegal firearms activity, which began in September 2022 in the area of Myrtle Avenue.

During the investigation, information was uncovered that the suspect, Andrew Mack was distributing devices commonly known as “Glock switches.” The devices are used to convert standard Glock firearms into fully automatic weapons, which by legal definition make them machine guns.

During the search by law enforcement, Mack was found to have in his possession various quantities of illegal narcotics, illegally possessed firearms, Glock switches and cash. He was arrested and taken the Chester County Sheriff’s Detention Center.