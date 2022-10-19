CMS Transportation Not Commenting On Bus Driver Assaulted With Bleach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is talking about bus safety, but they’re not talking about a recent incident on a school bus where a driver had bleach thrown in her face.

On Tuesday, A 72-year-old CMS bus driver was the victim of an assault when a parent threw a chemical substance in her face while she was picking up students. The driver had minor injuries.

On Wednesday, while at a student bus safety event, Assistant Operations Manager for CMS Transportation Mary Beth Kubinski, said she was unaware of the incident and could not comment on the matter.

She was asked about how do you reassure parents everything is under control in situations like what happened earlier this week.

Kubinski responded, “I can’t always assure everything is under control but we do what we can. Everyday we don’t know what is going to happen to us, but every day we do our best to keep children safe.”

CMS previously released this statement on Tuesday: “It is illegal to board a school bus without permission and that CMS has the right to press charges when warranted.”

We followed up with CMS Wednesday evening, we did not get a response.