Raleigh Police Report Shows Mass Shooter Killed Brother Before Going On Killing Spree
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Thursday, James Thompson’s family laid their 16-year-old son to rest on the same day authorities released new information about his accused killer.
The Thompson family released a statement on Wednesday stating that James’ 15-year-old brother, Austin, is the mass shooter.
The family’s statement reads:
“We have so many unanswered questions. There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this.”
The Raleigh Police Department’s 5-day report shows the shooting spree and standoff lasted four and a half hours and spanned nearly two miles. It started in the area of the golf course in the Hedingham neighborhood, and ended on McConnell Oliver Drive.
The report concludes James Thompson was the first of his brother’s victims. Officers believe the shooter went North. Minutes later, he shot Marcille Gardner, Nicole Connors and Connors’ dog on the same property. Connors died at the hospital while Connors’ dog was dead at the scene. Gardner is still in the hospital. Her condition is considered critical but stable.
In the same neighborhood, Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres was in his car, ready to leave home for work, when he was shot. Torres also died at the hospital. He joined the department just a year ago.
The shooter then made his way towards the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Where he claimed two more victims. Mary Marshall was walking her dog and Susan Karnatz was on a run when they were gunned down.
The gunman shot at police when they found him in a barn-like structure. Raleigh Officer Casey Clark was hit, pulled from the scene and treated for his injuries.
When the three hour standoff ended, the suspect had one bullet wound, a handgun on his waist and was carrying a backpack full of rifle/shotgun ammunition and a large hunting knife.
Because two Raleigh Officers fired their guns, they are on a standard leave. The SBI is conducting a criminal investigation of the officers into their use of force.