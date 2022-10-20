Raleigh Police Report Shows Mass Shooter Killed Brother Before Going On Killing Spree

RALEIGH, N.C. — On Thursday, James Thompson’s family laid their 16-year-old son to rest on the same day authorities released new information about his accused killer.

The Thompson family released a statement on Wednesday stating that James’ 15-year-old brother, Austin, is the mass shooter.

The family’s statement reads:

“We have so many unanswered questions. There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this.”

The Raleigh Police Department’s 5-day report shows the shooting spree and standoff lasted four and a half hours and spanned nearly two miles. It started in the area of the golf course in the Hedingham neighborhood, and ended on McConnell Oliver Drive.

Map of Raleigh Shooting Spree