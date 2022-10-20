Three People Arrested after 9-Year-Old Found Locked in Dog Kennel

1/3 Shelley Barnes Mug

2/3 Jonathan Starr Mug

3/3 Sarah Starr Mug





LEXINGTON, N.C. — Deputies say they found a 9-year-old child locked in a dog kennel in Davidson County. Three people have been arrested in the case.

On Wednesday, around 6:50 a.m., Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says they received an anonymous call about a child that was locked in a dog kennel overnight on Cress Road. When deputies arrived they found the child in the kennel and say it was secured with a padlock. The child was freed from the kennel and transported to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Deputies say they secured a search warrant and then went inside the home and found 30-year-old Sarah Starr and two other children. Emergency services personnel evaluated the two children on scene. They had no injuries according to law enforcement.

The Department of Social Services was called to conduct an investigation as well as the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office. Following an extensive investigation, detectives arrested and charged 32-year-old Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and false imprisonment. Detectives say they later arrested 56-year-old Shelley Barnes for felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by felon and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances.

We are told that DSS has taken protective custody of all three children that were found at the home and two other children who lived at the residence but were at school.

On Thursday, Jonathan Starr, Sarah Starr and Shelley Barnes appeared before a district court judge. Jonathan and Sarah Starr’s bonds were increased from $30,000 to $100,000. Shelley Barnes’ bond was increased from $60,000 to $300,000.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. Check back for updates.