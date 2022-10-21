Reptile Awareness Day at Cold Blooded and Bizarre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October 21st is Reptile Awareness Day. It’s a day to inform people about the benefit that reptiles serve in our ecosystem and our food chain.

Michael and Patrick with Cold Blooded and Bizarre met with Rising’s Rachael Maurer to discuss more about how reptiles are beneficial in controlling the rodent and insect population. They also help agriculture by spreading seeds.

If you find a reptile in your yard, Cold Blooded and Bizarre will come save the reptile. Click HERE for more details on Cold Blooded and Bizarre.