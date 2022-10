GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An investigation is underway after three people were shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Police say they got a call around 3:15 p.m., about a motor vehicle accident on Robinson Clemmer Road. Upon arrival, the three victims were found dead in the car.

There is no word what led to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

WCCB has a crew at the scene. We will update as more information becomes available.