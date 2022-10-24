Pleasant Weather to Start the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Crisp and clear start to the AM

Pleasant Sunshine & Warm Temps through Mid-Week

Cold front will bring isolated rain chances Wednesday

Cooler weekend, better rain chances arrive late Sat-Sun Discussion:

NOW: Pleasant Trend w/ Above Average Temps

The start of the week will be a beautiful one with the pleasant weather we had over the weekend continuing. It’s a crisp and clear start to your Monday morning. High pressure will keep things dry and warm through the first half of the week with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s – slightly above average for this time of year. Morning valley fog will be possible early Tuesday and Wednesday as dew points climb into the 50s.

NEXT: Isolated Rain Chances Wednesday

A cold front will trigger severe weather across the southern plains today with that threat moving into MS/AL Tuesday. By the time the front reaches us on Wednesday, it will be lacking enough moisture and subsequent instability for the severe threat to continue. Outside of an isolated shower, or two Wednesday the bigger story will be the return of more seasonable temps to end the week as winds transition back out of the northeast.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Watching for Rain and Storms

The timing of our next system will be something to watch – especially for the trick-or-treaters. Clouds will fill in over the weekend with cooler temps returning to the forecast as highs struggle to break out of the 60s. A disturbance moving across the south with trigger our best rain chances of the week. However, models are not in total agreement on the timing of this system. Right now, putting the best rain chances late Saturday into early Monday – which is the best-case scenario for trick-or-treaters. However, this is something that could change over the next few days.