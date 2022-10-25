Charlotte Hornets Players Bring Halloween To Hospitalized Children

1/5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Halloween tradition that’s been sidelined since the pandemic is back. Charlotte Hornets players Cody Martin and Mason Plumlee brought Halloween gift bags and treats to the children at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital.

Martin and Plumlee dressed up as Monsters Inc. characters Mike and Sully. The Hornets mascot, Hugo the Hornet, also tagged along to spread a little Halloween cheer to the young patients and their families.

The COVID-19 Pandemic prevented the Halloween tradition from happening the past two years.