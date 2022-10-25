Cold Front Brings Isolated Showers Overnight

AM Headlines:

Dense Fog Advisory for Richmond County until 10am Expecting patching dense fog east of I-77 until mid-morning

Sunny and warm ahead of a cold front

Isolated to scattered showers overnight into early Wednesday

Cooler Weekend

Better Rain Chances Late Weekend into Halloween Discussion

NOW: Patchy dense fog will develop this morning, generally east of I-77. Dense Fog advisory in effect for Richmond County until 10am. Expect the fog to burn off by mid to late morning as we start to warm up. Sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will remain mild as clouds fill in ahead of a cold front. Instability will be lacking along to spark much of a storm threat east of the Appalachians. Limited moisture also means rain chances will be slim with this front. Isolated to widely scattered showers through daybreak will be possible. Clouds will clear through the day Wednesday with winds transitioning out of the north by the evening after the front passes through the region.

NEXT: Temps will remain mild Thursday with highs in the low 70s as dry air remains in place. Clouds begin to fill in Friday as high pressure sets up in the northeast and an upper-level low swings into the southern plains pulling moisture into the region off the Atlantic. Temps will remain slightly below average with highs in the mid to upper 60s through the first half of the weekend.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: A developing surface low will begin to lift north out of the gulf into the southeast. This will bring in better rain chances for the weekend Sunday into Monday. Still some uncertainty on the timing of the rain, but as of now expecting the heaviest rain Sunday night into the first half of the day Monday. But, the forecast will be one to watch as things could still shift. We need the rain, the timing is just not the greatest for the trick-or-treaters if this trends any slower.