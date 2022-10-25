Isolated Wednesday AM Rain Chance

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Isolated showers in the morning, but we quickly dry out. Clouds decrease through the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: More clouds, but dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropics:

– We are watching three disturbances in the tropics – one in the western Atlantic, one in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean and the other in the Caribbean Sea. All three have low chances of developing and none are a threat to the east coast.

Notes:

– It has been 13 days with no more than a trace of rain at CLT