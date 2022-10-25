Preliminary 5.1 Earthquake Shook San Jose, California Tuesday

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA — The USGS reports a magnitude 5.1 earthquake occurred around 11:40 AM PT. The quake was 14 km east of Seven Trees, California which is a neighborhood of San Jose.

This earthquake was likely on the Calaveras fault and according to Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones, this is now the “largest earthquake in the Bay Area since the 2014 Napa quake which was a magnitude 6.0.”

Shortly after the magnitude 5.1, a magnitude 3.1 aftershock occurred. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no reports of injuries.