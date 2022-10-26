Clouds Clear Wednesday Afternoon After Morning Showers

AM Headlines:

Light AM Showers

Mild with sunny skies this afternoon

Cooler Temps this Weekend

Soggy Outlook Sunday through Monday afternoon/evening..

Discussion:

Light morning showers as a cold front moves closer to the region. Showers will fade over the next few hours with clouds clearing this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s. Drier and cooler this evening with lows falling into the upper 40s. Temps will be seasonable Thursday with sunny skies and highs near 70. Clouds fill in Friday with a cooler outlook for the weekend as highs fall into the 60s. High pressure will slide into the northeast with a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico. Moisture will pump into the region over the weekend bringing clouds back into the region. Rain chances return Sunday with a soggy outlook through Monday afternoon. There is the chance showers will linger for trick-or-treaters but rain will fade through the evening with drier air filling in for Tuesday.