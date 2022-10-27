Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed.

20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.

Now, three years after his death, Mills’ mother has learned the suspect in her son’s murder has been offered a deal by the district attorney’s office. An 8 year prison sentence.

“They let people out on bond that shouldn’t be on bond, repeat offenders. This is my son. You’re telling me I can’t fight for my son? Even if we go to trial and we lose, I fought for my son,” says Tomaceeta Hampton, Mills’ mother.

Arrest warrants show Johnson has an extensive criminal history. He was sentenced to 65 months in jail back in 1999 for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Mills’ mother says the DA’s office offered him a deal after Johnson underwent several mental evaluations.

Johnson is expected to be sentenced in November.