Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city.

On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial transaction card theft.

CMPD’s Financial Crimes Unit says it determined that between June 15, 2022 and September 18, 2022, Barnette ran up more than $10,000 in unauthorized charges on the city gas card.