2 U.S. Students Killed In South Korea Halloween Crowd Crush

SEOUL, S. KOREA– South Korea is observing a period of mourning after a deadly stamped on Saturday night killed more than 150 people. Two U.S. college students were among those killed. One of the students, Steven Blesi, was attending Kennesaw University in Atlanta, Ga. The other, Anne Gieske, was a nursing student at the University of Kentucky.

They were both studying abroad. A 475 member task force has been tapped to investigate the crowd surge. The stampede is being called the worst disaster in South Korea in years.