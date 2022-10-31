Scattered Showers, but Not a Total Washout for the Trick-orTreaters

AM Headlines:

Patchy fog w/ rain and drizzle for much of the day

Showers w/ a chance storm tonight (after 8 pm) Trick or treat earlier, not later

Dry and warmer the rest of the week Discussion:

Wedge will remain in place across the Carolinas today, keeping low-level clouds and drizzle in the forecast. Rain chances increase as a low lifts near the region from the south this afternoon. Temps will climb warmer than yesterday with highs reaching the mid-60s this afternoon – still an overall cool day with a mild night ahead as rain chances pick up this evening. Will trick-or-treating tonight be a total washout? No, but I would suggest taking the kids out earlier, not later. A couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible after 8 pm. Severe threat is low, but not totally zero, so again getting out earlier in the evening would give you better odds of getting to more houses before some of those scattered storms begin to develop. The wedge will begin to erode overnight. Keeping just chance showers through daybreak tomorrow morning. Drier and warmer air set up for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid-70s tomorrow. High pressure builds in through the rest of the week with highs a few degrees above average in the low 70s. Overnight lows will remain in the low to mid-50s. Rain chances won’t return to the forecast until late in the weekend.

Tropics Update:

After a quiet few weeks in the tropics, we are watching the Southern Caribbean south of Jamaica at what will likely be Tropical Storm Lisa. As this storm better organizes it will likely strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall near Belize in Central America later this week.