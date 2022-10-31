Vin Diesel Resembles First Human Created
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Vin Diesel is among the sexiest bald men. But now he’s being compared to the first human created, Adam. Scientists at Princeton University created the 3-D model of what Adam would’ve looked like and it looks a lot like Vin Diesel. Comments on the post included lot of jokes about the Fast and Furious. Princeton did not release the real pic of the 3-D model, but this picture is part of the craze where celebs are being turned into 3-D models as historical figures in memes.