Beautiful End To Week Ahead Of Mild Weekend

Discussion:

An area of high pressure will bring mild temperatures and drier through the remainder of the week. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible this weekend as a cold front approaches from the west.

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Weekend: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible both days, but it will not be a weekend washout.

Tropics:

Notes:

– With a ridge along the eastern seaboard, temperatures will likely stay above average through the first week and a half of November

– Daylight saving time ends at 2 AM Sunday, November 6th. We will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but less daylight as we head into the winter months.

– There will be a Total Lunar Eclipse next Tuesday, November 8th. After this one, there will not be another Total Lunar Eclipse visible across the U.S. until 2025!