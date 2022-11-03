Beautiful End To Week Ahead Of Mild Weekend

Discussion:
An area of high pressure will bring mild temperatures and drier through the remainder of the week. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible this weekend as a cold front approaches from the west.
Forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.
Weekend: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible both days, but it will not be a weekend washout.
Tropics:
Here is a tropical web story: https://www.
wccbcharlotte.com/2022/11/03/ the-tropics-look-more-like- august-this-november/
Notes:
– With a ridge along the eastern seaboard, temperatures will likely stay above average through the first week and a half of November
– With a ridge along the eastern seaboard, temperatures will likely stay above average through the first week and a half of November
– Daylight saving time ends at 2 AM Sunday, November 6th. We will get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, but less daylight as we head into the winter months.
– There will be a Total Lunar Eclipse next Tuesday, November 8th. After this one, there will not be another Total Lunar Eclipse visible across the U.S. until 2025!
Drought Update:
– Drought conditions continue to worsen across our area and across the United States
– Parts of Union, Richmond, Anson, Stanly, Avery, Caldwell, Burke, York and Chester counties are now under a moderate drought. Everyone else is abnormally dry with the exception of Alexander county.
– Last week 84.46% of the U.S. was in abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week that number has increased to 85.28%
Have a great evening!
Kaitlin