Pleasant and Warm End to the Work Week

AM Headlines:

Dry and pleasant through Friday

Scattered showers this weekend

Well above average through Monday

Cold front brings cooler temps early next week Discussion:

High pressure will clear out the clouds and keep things dry and warm today. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds begin to fill in overnight as high pressure moves off the New England coast and winds transition out of the southeast. We’ll stay dry Friday but scattered showers begin to develop Saturday. A cold front will be approaching from the west with the southeasterly flow will help showers begin in the mountains and expand east through the day. Best rain chances begin in the mountains Saturday morning, but the best chances across the Piedmont late Saturday into Sunday. Drying out Sunday afternoon with a pleasant and warm outlook Sunday and Monday as highs near 80. Cooler temps arrive Tuesday with temps near average Tuesday afternoon. Temps will fall into the low 60s by Wednesday.