Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte

UPDATE 11/3/22 9:00PM

According to the police report, 74-year-old Mario Leoni, is the victim in the attempted carjacking.

Leoni’s neighbors tell us he had multiple surgeries and is now recovering.

Neighbors also say Leoni is a grandfather. He began delivering for Dominoes Pizza during the pandemic.

“He’s a good community member and this is an awful tragedy,” said Leoni’s neighbor Ryan Langevin.

Still no arrest have been made in the case.

————–

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle.

Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim is a pizza delivery driver and was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking.

At this time no arrests have been made.

We will update as more information becomes available.