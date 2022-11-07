Raleigh Teen Jumps from Moving Lyft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Raleigh teen is recovering this morning after she jumped from the back seat of a Lyft, while the car was moving, because of what she called her driver’s “suspicious behavior”.

It wasn’t long until Bowden felt uncomfortable.

Eziya Bowden says the driver immediately asked, “How many boys flirted with you?” and said, “Oh you just look good, I would date you if you weren’t so young.”

She says the driver then sprayed something that made her dizzy and warm.

“When I got in his car, it did smell like cigarettes, so when he sprayed one time, it was already like, oh it no longer smell like that. But for you to keep spraying it, then roll your windows up, like I know it’s not about me being nervous or anything.”

The terrifying experience ultimately caused her to jump from the moving car.

“I was very scared but then again I was more so like I’d rather get out this car than fall asleep in a car with this man I don’t really know.”

Bowden fell just a few miles away from her house.

“I just look down at the ground, I look behind me and I just jumped out. He didn’t stop when he noticed the door was open or he heard me crying, or anything.”

The scars on Bowden’s face and body, reminding her of the close call.

Lyft has removed the driver.

“I don’t think that’s stopping him from anything else, it doesn’t really bring peace to me at all. As us young girls, or even women, we have to be very aware and safe of our surroundings. Cancel your ride and wait. Wait for somebody cause honestly, I would’ve waited for my friend if anything else. I don’t see myself ever riding in another Uber or Lyft, I’m okay with that.”

Bowden said the driver eventually turned around, pretended to be a bystander and called the police.