White House Concerned About Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON, D.C.– The White House has expressed its concern about WNBA star, Brittney Griner. Griner was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison after being convicted of drug possession. The White House says Russia has been unfair in negotiations for Griner’s release. Griner has been moved from a prison to a Russian Penal colony. Those facilities are rumored to make inmates perform manual labor and they are said to have poor hygiene and lack access to medial care. Lawyers for Griner say they are not aware of where she is.