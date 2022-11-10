Albemarle Officer Resigns After Being Charged with Sex Crimes Involving A Minor

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Albemarle Police Department says an officer accused of sex crimes involving a minor has resigned from his position.

On Monday, November 7th, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says they were requested by the Chief of the Albemarle Police Department to investigate allegations of criminal misconduct involving Albemarle Police officer Logan Johnson and a minor.

The SBI conducted an investigation and the following day, Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, one county of felony indecent liberties with a child and one county of felony solicitation of a child by computer or electronic device.

Johnson was taken before a magistrate and issued a $500,000 secured bond.

Albemarle Police tell WCCB after they first learned about the allegations against Johnson they placed him on unpaid administrative suspension. On Thursday, they confirmed that Johnson no longer worked with the department.

He was hired on with the department in the Patrol Division in August 2021.