CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Check your plans before heading out. Several events across the WCCB viewing area have changed due to Tropical Depression Nicole.

The 2022 Carolinas Veterans Day Festival at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.

The parade in Uptown along Tryon street has been cancelled.

Matthews Veterans Day ceremony has been cancelled for Friday.

The parade in Mooresville has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 12th.