Gaston County Salvation Army ‘ One stop shop’ helping homeless get resources

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Bringing help directly to people in need is the goal of the Salvation Army’s ‘ One Stop Shop’.

” Instead of asking people to come to us at all of our different agencies we’re coming directly to them,” Community resource advocate Robert Kellogg said.

The ‘One stop shop’ puts resources like affordable housing and mental health services all in one place — at the Salvation Army in downtown Gastonia.

” Being able to have these services right here on specific days every day of the month so that there’s a set schedule really makes it easier and the bus stop is right up the street,” Kellogg said.

Community resource advocate Robert Kellog said they’ve seen an increase in people needing help as more families struggle with rising inflation and the economy.

” We’re really seeing that our homeless population is not just the typical single male who may have some behavioral health challenges.” Kellogg said. “It’s single females with children who are living in their cars and older adults who are living on fixed incomes who are now trying to find a place to live because they can no longer afford the apartment that they were in.”

Some people using the resources provided at the one stop shop said its going to be a big help in the community.

” I think it’s a good thing and it’s going to be great to help build Gastonia back up,” Chandler Rice said.

The ‘ One Stop Shop’ is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 am to 3 pm.