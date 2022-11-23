Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 4-year-old girl unresponsive. EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.

Officials are awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office but say foul play is suspected.

At this time it is unknown if anyone has been charged in the case. This story is developing and we will update it as more details become available.