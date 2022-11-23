Police Investigate Shooting at Uptown Charlotte Transit Center

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot at the transit center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night. Mecklenburg EMS were called around 7:20 p.m. and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence and yellow crime tape could be seen on the 4th street side of the bus terminal, which runs between East 4th street and E. Trade Street. The annual Thanksgiving parade was marching down Tryon Street just a few blocks away, and a Hornets basketball game was going on across East Trade at the Spectrum Center.

CATS tweeted out that the street car and light rail trains would not stop at the transit center while police activity was going on.

Police are looking for suspects.