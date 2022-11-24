Thanksgiving Recipes With Chef Mara: Apple Mushroom Stuffing

Apple Mushroom Stuffing
Ingredients
- 1 Loaf of your favorite Bread, torn into pieces
- 2 Stalks Celery, rough chop
- 1 Large Onion, cut in quarters
- 3 Cloves Garlic, peeled
- 1/4 C. Parsley, remove leaves from stem
- 3 Large Mushrooms, wiped clean
- 1 Apple, peeled and cored
- 1/3 C. Pecans or Walnuts
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Sage, minced
- 1 Tbsp. Rosemary, minced
- 2 Sprigs Thyme, minced
- 1 Cup Chicken or Turkey Stock
- 1 Stick Butter, melted
- 4 Eggs
- S&P to taste
Directions
- In a food processor, pulse celery, onion, garlic, and parsley with 2 inches water. Drain and place mixture in a large bowl. Use food processor to mince mushrooms and apples, add to the bowl with the other vegetables. Add nuts, bread, and butter to the bowl. Toss with hands.
- Preheat oven to 350⁰. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, egg whites, salt, pepper, and herbs. Pour mixture over ingredients in the large bowl. Combine gently with clean hands.
Prep/Equipment
- Prep Ahead: Make Celery/Onion/Parsley Mince, Mince Mushrooms, Mince Pecans, Dice Bread, Mince Apple
- Large Bowl
- Small Metal Bowl – Butter in Warmer
Recipe courtesy of Chef Mara with The Foodie School.
