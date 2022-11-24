Thanksgiving Recipes With Chef Mara: Apple Mushroom Stuffing

Apple Mushroom Stuffing

Ingredients

1 Loaf of your favorite Bread, torn into pieces

2 Stalks Celery, rough chop

1 Large Onion, cut in quarters

3 Cloves Garlic, peeled

1/4 C. Parsley, remove leaves from stem

3 Large Mushrooms, wiped clean

1 Apple, peeled and cored

1/3 C. Pecans or Walnuts

1 Tbsp. Fresh Sage, minced

1 Tbsp. Rosemary, minced

2 Sprigs Thyme, minced

1 Cup Chicken or Turkey Stock

1 Stick Butter, melted

4 Eggs

S&P to taste

Directions

In a food processor, pulse celery, onion, garlic, and parsley with 2 inches water. Drain and place mixture in a large bowl. Use food processor to mince mushrooms and apples, add to the bowl with the other vegetables. Add nuts, bread, and butter to the bowl. Toss with hands. Preheat oven to 350⁰. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, egg whites, salt, pepper, and herbs. Pour mixture over ingredients in the large bowl. Combine gently with clean hands.

Prep/Equipment

Prep Ahead: Make Celery/Onion/Parsley Mince, Mince Mushrooms, Mince Pecans, Dice Bread, Mince Apple

Large Bowl

Small Metal Bowl – Butter in Warmer

Recipe courtesy of Chef Mara with The Foodie School.

