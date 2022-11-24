Thanksgiving Recipes With Chef Mara: Easy Brined Turkey

Easy Brined Turkey

Turkey Brine

3/4 cup kosher salt

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 sprigs thyme

5-6 parsley stalks

10-12 peppercorns

4 cloves garlic, smashed

3 bay leaves

2 carrots, peeled and diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 onion, diced

Directions

Combine 8 quarts cold water, with remaining ingredients. Immerse the turkey in the brine and refrigerate for 2 to 3 days. If refrigerator space is not available, you can use a large cooler. Place the turkey and brine in a JUMBO re-sealable plastic bag. Place that bag in a large cooler half filled with ice. Keep the lid closed at all times. The cooler can be placed outside if the weather is cool enough. The temperature inside the cooler should stay at or below 38 degrees. One should test the temperature of the cooler every 8-10 hours. You may need to remove the turkey bag and re-ice the cooler. You can brine

multiple turkeys with one cooler.

For the Turkey

1 fresh brined turkey (10 to 12 pounds)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large bunch fresh thyme

1 Spanish onion, quartered

2 Bay Leaves

6 Parsley Stems

10-12 Peppercorns

2 Carrots

2 Stalks Celery

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Take the giblets out of the turkey and wash the turkey inside and out. Remove any excess fat and leftover pinfeathers and pat the outside dry. Place the turkey in a large roasting pan. Liberally salt and pepper the inside of the turkey cavity. Stuff the cavity with stuffing. Spread the inside of the skin with the butter mixture. Place the remaining ingredients in the bottom of the roasting pan to flavor the drippings. Tie the legs together with string and tuck the wing tips under the body. Roast the turkey about 2 1/2 hours, or until the juices run clear when you cut between the leg and the thigh. The best method for testing poultry is a meat thermometer. Pull your turkey out at about 160°. When it rests, the turkey will come up to the proper temperature of 165° due to carryover cooking. Remove the turkey to a cutting board and cover with aluminum foil; let rest for 20 minutes. Slice the turkey and serve.

Prep/Equipment

Prep Ahead: Brine Turkey 2-3 Days in Advance – Take out of Brine Night Before.

Mirepoix/Aromatics in Oven Bag. Take Out of Refrigerator 2-3 Hours Before Roasting.

Stuff/Butter/Truss/Roast

Roasting Pan

Butcher’s Twine

Probe Thermometer

Oven Bag

Cutting Board

Slicing Blade

Boning Knife

Platter

Garnishing Herbs

Recipe courtesy of Chef Mara with The Foodie School.

Tips for the perfect roasted turkey

Fresh Green Bean Casserole

Apple mushroom stuffing