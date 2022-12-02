Salisbury Police Officer Facing DWI Charge

SALISBURY, N.C. — A Salisbury Police Officer is accused of driving while impaired. WCCB has learned, Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County on December 1st.

McCants was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail at 6:05 a.m. He was given an unsecured bond of $2500.

No other details have been released about his arrest. We’ve reached out the North Carolina Highway Patrol more information.

McCants joined the department in November 2018 as a patrol officer. He has resigned from his position according to the Salisbury Police Department.