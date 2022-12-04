Fresh Christmas Tree Shopping 101

We’re less than a month away from Christmas! It’s time to start decorating the house with the most iconic symbol of Christmas…The tree! For years we’ve settled for the standard artificial Christmas tree, this year let’s go eco. Not only are real Christmas trees better for the environment, and allow for very easy cleanup, they also provide homes with a beautiful pine fragrance.

If it’s your first time with a real tree, fear not, we’ve got you covered.

Where to start: What Kinda Christmas tree do you want?

Below you’ll find a description of the most common types of Christmas trees along with the strength of their branches for ornament hanging, their strength of aroma, and the best places to purchase them.

Happy Shopping!

North Carolina mainly produces three types of trees which include, Fraser Fir, Cypress, and the Easter White Pine.

Fraser Fir (Most common Christmas tree)

In North Carolina, Fraser Firs are the most common species grown and sold by Christmas tree farms.

Frasers are great options for heavy ornaments and can retain their needles far beyond Christmas. Fraser Firs are extremely fragrant, leaving a fruity, evergreen aroma around the household.

Leyland Cypress

The Cypress has recently become a popular choice of Christmas tree. The tree is desired for its pyramidal shape and rich green foliage. The branches grow small rounded scales rather than needles and are best used for lightweight ornaments. The Cypress emits very little aroma, which helps those with allergies a good bit!

Eastern White Pine

Eastern Pine trees have a full shape and soft, luscious feathery needles that won’t prick you during transportation. The aroma is similar to that of the Cypress. It is light, and will not irritate anyone with allergies. The branches of this tree are best suited for smaller, lightweight ornaments and garlands. They can also be used to create wreaths and garlands.

Where To Buy Them:

Pike Nursery

Simpson’s Produce

SnowFlake Village

Almond Christmas Tree Farm

Cedar Lake Tree Farm

Feeling Fancy?

Spice the tree up with a nice sprinkle of artificial snow!

A can of artificial snow provides a realistic texture of snow on your tree for that faux frosty feel.

Click here to purchase!