Another Soggy Weekend, But Light at Foggy Tunnel’s End

Tired of the clouds and rain? Too bad. The soggy and foggy pattern continues into the weekend, but there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel. A few peeks of sunshine could erupt on Saturday, but another rainmaking system cruises through the Carolinas by Sunday morning. Expect highs to struggle to get out of the 40s and 50s again this weekend. Some bright relief finally arrives by Monday and Tuesday, but our sunny reprieve won’t last long.

Here’s where things could get interesting. Another “wedge” setup moves in by midweek, bringing the clouds and cooler air back into the forecast. Medium-range models, notably the GFS (American), are throwing a wintry mix into the northern Piedmont Wednesday into Thursday. The setup isn’t perfect, and it should be mainly wet outside of the mountains, but this will be something to watch next week. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Scattered drizzle possible. Low: 45°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Stray shower? High: 50°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Saturday Night: Clouds and fog return. Scattered rain overnight. Low: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Gray and wet. High: 47°. Wind: Light.