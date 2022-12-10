Soggy Sunday, Sunshine Breaks Out Soon

Another gray and wet weekend is underway, but there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel — literally. For now, though, the sogginess continues. Expect a chilly rain to begin overnight into our Sunday morning, which largely won’t let up until the afternoon. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s across the board for the second half of the weekend as a cold front pushes through. Our patience will be well-rewarded on Monday with plentiful sunshine and slightly warmer highs in the 50s.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, because the nasty wedge pattern returns by midweek as high pressure builds to our northeast. A powerful storm system will sweep in from the west by Wednesday afternoon, making for a messy back half of the week. Medium-range models, notably the GFS (American), have been pointing towards some wintry weather mixing in with the rain across the mountains and north of I-40 Wednesday into Thursday. Impacts will be minimal as it stands now, but this will be something to watch as we head into the heart of December.

Tonight: Clouds build. Showers late. Low: 45°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: AM steady rain. PM scattered showers. High: 48°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: A few showers S, then clearing. Low: 45°. Wind: Light.

Monday: The glowing orange ball returns. High: 55°. Wind: NE 5-10.