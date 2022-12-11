Elfster: The Best Secret Santa Generator To Use This Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There are only a few more weeks before Christmas! If you and your family are still trying to figure out what gifts to get and who to get them for considering playing Secret Santa!

FYI: Secret Santa is when a group of people is assigned to buy a gift for another person anonymously! The game is named like so because the gift receivers have no idea who their “secret Santa” is.

If you have relatives traveling from out of town and no way of drawing names with all guests in person you can use an online generator!

Online Secret Santa Generators are beneficial because they make it fast and easy to disperse names, guest can add their wishlist with links and photos of the exact gift they want.

Check out Elfster

Elfster was created in 2004 by founder, Peter Imburg. After witnessing his family’s struggles to organize Christmas gift giving he began brainstorming ways to make the process simpler and thus Elfster was created.

The generator can be used on the web or app making it easier for all demographics of users. After creating an account, users add all participating guest accounts and simply tap a button…Voila! Christmas gift shopping is simplified and costs are lower.

If they hadn’t already made it easy enough, Elfster allows users to shop from tons of retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom, Crocs, and many more. There are plenty of helpful resources to make your family’s Secret Santa game fun like customizable drawing rules, and Santa questionnaires to narrow down the search for the perfect gift.

For those who like to have fun, the website and app offer instructions for the infamous White Elephant game!

Make Christmas Simple this year! Ditch the chaos and expenses and check out Elfster.com.