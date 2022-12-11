Hundreds Gather For ‘Justice For Shanquella Robinson’ Rally Day

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds gathered in Uptown Charlotte Saturday to show the world they haven’t forgotten about Shanquella Robinson. City and county leaders, local entertainers and community members turned out to Little Rock AME Zion Church in Charlotte for a justice rally in her memory.

People prayed and shared touching memories about Robinson. Her family continues to call for arrests in this case, but so far, no one has been taken into custody.

The prosecutor’s office in Baja California Sur confirmed last month it had issued an arrest warrant in the death of the 25-year-old.

The prosecutor’s office indicated that the arrest warrant is for one of Robinson’s friends. The report also says Robinson’s death was not an accident. It says she was intentionally attacked.

Robinson’s family told WCCB News they continue to wait for justice to be served.