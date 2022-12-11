Prodigal Sun Returns, Messy Again By Midweek

A few showers are still rolling through our South Carolina counties this Sunday evening, but rain chances finally back off as we kick off the workweek. Mostly sunny skies will even make a return on our Monday and Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get above average in the mid-50s. Enjoy the brighter days while they last, because a midweek mess lies ahead.

A chilly rain will sweep in from the west Wednesday into Thursday. Although temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, wintry weather is not in the forecast. That said, a favorable wintry pattern sets up shop for much of the remainder of 2022. The next system to watch arrives by next weekend.

Tonight: Clouds steadily clear out. Low: 44°. Wind: Light.

Monday: AM partly cloudy. PM mostly sunny. High: 54°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Cold. Low: 35°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Another nice day. Clouds build late. High: 51°. Wind: NE 5-10.