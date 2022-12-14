3 Arrested Including Parents in 4-Year-Old’s Death

GASTON CO., N.C. — First responders were called at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday to the Twin Oaks Mobile Home park in Gastonia where they found a child with a gunshot wound.

Police said they took life-saving measures, but medics declared the child deceased at the scene.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined the child’s mother, father, and another relative living in the residence failed to properly secure a firearm.

The child and one of his siblings found the firearm. While in possession, the gun discharged one time, striking the victim, resulting in the child’s death.

Savannah Brehm, Hector Mendoza and Keith Strughill were arrested.

They have been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child abuse and the misdemeanor charge of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor.

This is an on-going investigation. The Gaston County Police encourages anyone with information related to this case to contact Detective H. King at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.