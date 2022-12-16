Foster Friday: Help Find Taffy A Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Taffy. Taffy is 7 months old and house-trained. She is shy at first but once she gets to know you and your home she will stretch out across the couch, like taffy! Taffy is sweet, just like her name, and great with other dogs.

If you are interested in fostering Taffy or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte or the CMPD AC&C website at animals.cmpd.org.