Cold, Cloudy, & Wet Week Ahead

It’s one week before Christmas, and all through the South, the thought of wintry weather has everyone freaking out. You’ll want to keep the snow chains locked away for now, though. The powerful trough (dip in the polar jet stream) bringing us frigid air by Christmas weekend continues to trend westward. The cold air still gets here, but the timing is now off for those who want a white Christmas. In short, it’s looking more wet than wintry for the back half of the week.

The next couple of days will be uneventful. Expect highs mainly in the 30s and 40s through midweek to go along with mostly cloudy skies. A slight flurry/sleet chance opens up early Wednesday morning before showers take over by the afternoon and evening. Rain chances carry into Friday afternoon, where a brief transition to scattered snow showers may occur as the system exits to our northeast. From there, bitter cold settles in for the holiday weekend. It’ll be a struggle to get above freezing heading into the final week of the year.

Monday: Variable clouds. High: 47°. Wind: Light.

Monday Night: Cloudy and chilly. Low: 33°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 45°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Overcast. Rain/sleet chance south. Low: 31°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday: Stray rain/sleet early. Rain late. High: 45°. Wind: NE 5-10.