Gastonia Officer Fires Shots At Man With a Gun

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police have taken a man into custody after calls about an armed man at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of E. Hudson Boulevard.

Officers were called just after 6 p.m. Monday. A police spokesman said officers encountered the man, and one officer fired his weapon. The armed man then ran back into a residence.

Union Road near Hudson Boulevard was shut down for more than an hour.

The spokesman later confirmed that the man had been taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. He was not hurt, and no officers were injured.

The man has been taken to the Gastonia Police Department for an interview. No word on his name or possible charges.