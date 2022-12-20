Cold Continues, Wet Mess Ahead

It’s certainly feeling like winter for fall’s last day. The clouds have built back into the Carolinas and won’t loosen their grip anytime soon. Highs will only get into the mid-40s at best today in the Piedmont, while the High Country will struggle to get out of the 30s. A weak storm system will pass to the south, which could bring a few scattered rain showers and snow flurries south of I-85 this afternoon and evening. Another mainly dry day is on tap for Wednesday before rain chances pick up overnight into Thursday.

Some sleet is possible north of I-40 as the moisture arrives from the south early Thursday morning, but most will see rain throughout the day. Another drier period arrives by Thursday evening before a second round of moisture arrives from the west. This latter round will also contain mainly rain, but a few snow showers could roll through the Piedmont as cold air quickly filters in behind the storm. Bitter cold settles into the Carolinas by our Christmas weekend, and northwesterly flow could lead to an inch or two of snow in the mountains for the holidays.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. Stray flurry S? High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Overcast. Chilly. Low: 32°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday: Variable clouds. Few showers late. High: 47°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Some sleet possible N. Low: 36°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday: Cold and rainy. High: 42°. Wind: NE 5-15. Gusts: 20+